New York reports first two coronavirus deaths

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York officials are reporting the state's first two deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, including an 82-year-old woman who had advanced emphysema.

Authorities said the woman died Friday at a Brooklyn hospital. A 65-year-old also died from the disease in Rockland County.

More than 600 New Yorkers have been officially been diagnosed so far with COVID-19. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he believes perhaps tens of thousands of New Yorkers are infected.

The true number of people with the virus in the state is unknown because testing is still being done across the U.S. on a very limited basis.