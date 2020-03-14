Overcast skies stick around tonight, getting sunny for Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy skies, some clearing by the early AM. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (24-29)

Sunday: Some clouds early, then becoming mostly sunny. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 41 (39-45)

Sunday night: Mostly clear and colder. Winds: Light ENE, Low: 19 (15-22)

Forecast Discussion

After yesterday's passing cold front, we've gotten a little cooler overall. Temperatures fell back into the upper 20's last night, and have only returned to the upper 30's and lower 40's this afternoon. That's all the warmer we will get as well, as clouds have overspread the area and will stick with us through the night. They're from a passing low to our south, this storm system will continue east into Sunday morning. Thankfully enough, precipitation will stay south of us as well, with maybe a few flurries/light sprinkles clipping northeast PA. Lows will settle into the middle and upper 20's as skies clear some towards morning.

High pressure dives south from Canada on Sunday, giving us very nice weather for the next couple of days. As mentioned above, skies will already be clearing early tomorrow morning, eventually becoming mostly sunny for the rest of the day. These mainly clear skies will continue Sunday night, and even into Monday as the high slides east. Temperatures tomorrow will only get into the lower 40's once again, with a cold night after that into the upper teens thanks to clear skies. Monday southerly winds return and we'll climb back toward 50 degrees.

Radar images will be trying to get into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, as a weak low and cold front bring some scattered rain showers around. Early on these could be wet snow showers if precipitation arrives early enough in the morning, but that chance is slim. Temperatures hold slightly above average into Wednesday, with a quick quiet day under partly cloudy skies before the end of next week gets a little soggy.

This active period at the end of the week will be caused by a massive low sweeping its way across the eastern half of the country. Starting early Thursday, some mixed precipitation is likely to be seen with colder air locked in at the surface from the departing high. After that though, warmer air rushes in quickly, and we'll be dealing with steady rain Friday and then leftover rain showers next Saturday. Temperatures fluctuate between the 40's and 50's over these few days, with lows in the 20's and 30's.