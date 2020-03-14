Tioga Downs sports book to shut down

TIOGA (WBNG) - On Saturday, the Tioga Downs sports book will shut down with the lack of sports.

Any open bets that are winners or need to be canceled can be done at the Tioga Downs casino cage. For now, the casino will remain open and sports book employees will be relocated throughout the casino.

"As far as when we will be back up and running that is wholly dependent on how things react to what is going on, especially sports leagues. You know our business resolves around sports so without anything going on there's not much we can actually do," said Tioga Downs Fan Duel Assistant General Manager Noah Kirk.

