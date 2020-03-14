White House steps up virus precautions; House passes big aid

WASHINGTON (AP) -- As a precaution, the White House has begun checking the temperatures of people who have been close to President Donald Trump and his vice president.

That word came Saturday, after the White House doctor said he saw no need for Trump to be tested after his recent interactions with several people who tested positive for the virus.

Early Saturday the House approved an aid package that would provide Americans with free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs.

The Senate still has to vote on it. In addition, Trump's declaration of a national emergency Friday frees up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis