All New York State jails temporarily suspend visitation

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision suspended visitation at facilities statewide on Saturday.

The suspension of visitation at all correctional facilities will be temporary to put the safety of incarcerated individuals and employees first due to the coronavirus.

The department will provide benefits to keep individuals in contact with family and friends:

5 free stamps per week in accordance with Directive #4422, "Inmate Correspondence Program"

2 free secure messages per week via electronic tablet

1 free phone call per week in accordance with Directive #4423, "Inmate Telephone calls"

The changes with visitation also applies to their family reunion programs. Legal visits will not be affected by this suspension, but they will be conducted with no physical contact.

For more coronavirus, click here.