Broome County closes local senior centers, creates food plan for seniors

(WBNG) -- Broome County released a statement with an update on services for seniors on Sunday.

Broome County senior centers will be closed for all activities from Tuesday, March 17 until Tuesday, April 14.

Take-out lunches will be available by reservation only. For any questions or meals, please call your senior center.

Seniors who need any type of assistance are encouraged to call the Broome County Office for Aging at (607) 778-2411 or call 211.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.