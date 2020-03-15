Chenango County declares state of emergency, closes schools

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Lawrence Wilcox declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

According to a press release from Chenango County, this decision was made based on a recommendation from the County Health Director.

All schools will be closed Monday, March 16 for a staff development day. The districts will make a decision on Tuesday, March 17 as to whether or not students will report to prepare for the school closure. Wilcox has suspended all classroom and extracurricular activities starting Wednesday, March 18.

The school closure order will go into effect starting Wednesday, March 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 14. These dates are subject to change depending on what officials think is best.

Businesses will remain open and daycares in the county are not closed.

