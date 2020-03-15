Cold tonight, but sunshine continues for Monday

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Winds: Calm, Low: 16 (10-19)

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 46 (43-50)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of isolated rain/snow showers before sunrise. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 35 (31-38)

Forecast Discussion

Mother Nature certainly did deliver on this Sunday with some prime conditions to end the weekend. Overcast skies hung around into the early morning today, but skies quickly cleared by lunchtime with high pressure dropping south. Though breezy north winds does make it a bit chilly at times, it's been a gorgeous afternoon with hardly a cloud in the sky. Those north winds have held temperatures mainly in the lower 40's, and it's going to be a bit cold tonight as clear skies stick around with calm winds. Everyone will likely drop into the teens tonight, with the warmer locations staying in the upper teens while colder spots approach 10 degrees by sunrise tomorrow.

High pressure to the north drifts east tomorrow, helping southerly winds return along with a slight warm up. Another day of mostly sunny skies should push highs into the middle and upper 40's. Monday night clouds start to return as a weak low and cold front are expected to pass through Tuesday. Precipitation begins late Monday night, and any that does fall will be a mix of rain and snow thanks to colder conditions. This ends quickly with warming temperatures on St. Patrick's Day, meaning just scattered rain showers as highs approach 50 degrees. This system exits quickly with cooler but mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday.

The mid-week break will be the last dry day until the weekend, as a slew of lows funnels in to end the week. The first arrives on the 1st Day of Spring, with a mixed bag of rain and snow thanks to some colder air remaining locked in at the surface. After this, warmer air is set to rush in quickly, with temperatures likely shooting up Thursday night into Friday, topping out in the 60's Friday afternoon. Rain will funnel in as a few waves on Friday, and it's likely to be steady. One major change from yesterday's forecast is that models have picked up on this system exiting faster, which means almost all of the precipitation will be gone by Saturday. Still kept a few lingering showers in the forecast for Saturday morning, but otherwise plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures in the 40's for next Saturday and Sunday.