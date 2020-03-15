Cortland County declares state of emergency, closes schools

(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Administrator, Robert Corpora issued a state of emergency on Sunday.

In a press release, Corpora says that by doing this, it allows officials to activate all resources necessary to keep the public safe. An emergency declaration allows officials to purchase goods and services quickly.

All school districts in Cortland County will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18 to Tuesday, April 13. School buildings will remain open for staff.

In the press release, Corpora says that daycare providers should prioritize childcare for first responders and "essential employees" only. Corpora says, public and private sector employees should contact their employers to determine whether or not they are essential.

All Cortland County senior centers will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17. The press release says that meals on wheels services will continue to operate, but their deliveries may be modified. The Horizon House program will also be closed until further notice.

Corpora says that anyone who has appointments with County services or at County offices should call before arriving.

All services at the County Department of Motor Vehicles will be by appointment only or through the drive thru window.

More information about COVID-19 in Cortland County:

Call 211 for information, including questions about food, transportation, events and gatherings, cancellations, and other human service needs

Cortland County Health Department will continue to send out public updates

Check Facebook

Go to the Cortland County Health Department website for up-to-date information

