COVID-19: Local officials plan food program for Broome-Tioga BOCES children

(WBNG) -- During a press conference with Broome County officials, County Executive Jason Garnar and BOCES Senior Food Service Director Mark Bordeau addressed coronavirus-related issues Sunday.

The main focus of the conference was a food service program that will go into effect for Broome-Tioga BOCES school district children.

Bordeau said children 18-years-old or younger can pick up two meals per day, breakfast and lunch, at 39 food pick-up locations across both counties.

These meals can be picked up in person, or through a drive-by system, however there is no option for sitting down to eat.

Bordeau explained children can pick up food at locations outside of their district and they are prepared to serve almost 15,000 meals per day.

During the first week, a majority of the locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Times may change after the first week.

If a family can't pick-up food or has a child with special dietary needs, officials urge parents to call the Rock on Café Food Services Program at (607)-763-3403.

County Executive Jason Garnar also spoke on the county's plan for day cares saying he wants to speed up expansion and push employers to create emergency day cares.

Garnar also reiterated in the conference that there are no cases of the coronavirus in Broome County as of Sunday morning.

More information and updates can be found on your counties district's website or the BOCES website.

