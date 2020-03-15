COVID-19: State Senate’s New York City office to close

(WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released the following statement on Sunday:

"Effective immediately, I am closing the State Senate's New York City office at 250 Broadway. I am also advising all Senators' District Offices to close, and for all Senators' District Office staff and all non-essential State Senate central staff, to work remotely. The Senate will return to the Capitol tomorrow for scheduled Session. Plans are being developed for a future schedule and safety protocols while working towards an expedited State Budget."

