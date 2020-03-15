How local restaurants are helping kids in need amid school closures due to coronavirus

(WBNG) -- When Belmar Pub & Grill owner Ed Hickey heard local schools would be closing due to concerns about coronavirus, his first thought was about his community.

"So many kids especially in this neighborhood who are less than economically strong that was their best meal of the day," Hickey said.

The restaurant decided to step up, and will be offering free lunches from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m on Mondays and Tuesdays.

"We'll have sandwiches, fruit, maybe a hot meal we might put together," said manager Jen Fiala who will be preparing the lunches.

Jim Roma's Bakery in Endicott is also stepping up, giving kids free pizza and a loaf of bread from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"On Facebook I saw a couple places do it so I brought the idea up to my brother," said owner Cory Roma. "He thought it was a good idea to join in and help out."

Roma is happy to be providing for the community that supports them every day.

"They give us a living, so we have to help them out because without them we wouldn't be able to run a business," he said.

Roma is hoping the giving won't stop with his restaurant.

"We kinda followed along with some others and we hope to inspire others too," he said.

Places like Peterson's, Kraft, Garage Taco, and Cortese are just some of many restaurants to have pledged to donate meals to children while schools remain closed.

"The community is coming together to help the people, and that's what it's all about in Binghamton," said Hickey.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced schools will be closed until April 13.

