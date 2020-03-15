How one Johnson City church is making sure their members can still worship despite coronavirus concerns

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Leaders at Calvary's Love Church had to adjust after New York State banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns about coronavirus.

"We normally have a 9:00 a.m. and an 11:00 a.m. service, but we could not comply without going to three services," said lead pastor Jerry Terry.

Terry says in addition to adding an 8 a.m. service, the church also needed to make sure their congregants were safe.

"We had to recruit people to help us do it, sanitation between services, we have greeters opening the door," Terry said.

Those steps were put in place to keep church-goers safe, despite some members being well aware of the dangers.

"Faith doesn't take the place of ignorance, "said Church Trustee Steve Campbell. "We don't want to be ignorant of the fact that people all over the world are dying from this, but there are steps you can take."

One church goer says despite the concerns, now is not the time to cancel worship.

"When you get in a place of fear and worry then it's not helpful for what you need to do as a mom and a dad, as an employee," said Jamie Barkwell of Binghamton.

Terry says he's grateful for the opportunity to lead worship during such a difficult time.

"I believe these kinds of moments are where our faith is put to the test," he said "Do we really believe what we say? We believe and so we're thankful that we can still meet."

Terry says that if additional restrictions are put in place before next Sunday the church is prepared to stream their services for anyone to watch.