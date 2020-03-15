Ithaca College community confirms first case of coronavirus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It was announced on Saturday that a member of the Ithaca College community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ithaca College posted a statement on their website on Sunday explaining that this person is currently in their home and is in mandatory isolation. According to the statement, the individual told the Tompkins County Health Department that they became symptomatic on March 5.

In a press release from the Tompkins County Health Department, they say that nurses conducted a contact investigation. The health department also says that they are currently in contact with any individuals who were identified as possibly being exposed to the individual with the virus on March 5 or later.

The health department is working closely with Ithaca College to ensure that necessary steps are taken for everyone's safety.

The health department believes that there is no risk to the general community at this time.

