Norwich City School District to close next week

Norwich, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Norwich City School District made the decision to close their schools due to coronavirus concerns on Saturday night.

While Chenango County is not in a state of emergency, the Norwich City School District says on their website that they are closing their schools to take precautions.

Schools will be closed Monday. March 16 for a School Conference Day (no students).

Schools will be in session from Tuesday, March 17 to Friday, March 20.

There are activities that have been postponed and canceled:

Spring Concert - March 17 (Postponed)

ACAMT All County - March 20 to 21 (Canceled)

Broome All County - March 20 to 21 (Canceled)

Mock Trial Team Events (Postponed Indefinitely)

NHS Musical (Postponed)

Musical Trip to NYC (Canceled)

The Norwich City School District will close on Monday, March 23 to Monday, April 13.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.