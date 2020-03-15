Norwich City School District to close next week
Norwich, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Norwich City School District made the decision to close their schools due to coronavirus concerns on Saturday night.
While Chenango County is not in a state of emergency, the Norwich City School District says on their website that they are closing their schools to take precautions.
Schools will be closed Monday. March 16 for a School Conference Day (no students).
Schools will be in session from Tuesday, March 17 to Friday, March 20.
There are activities that have been postponed and canceled:
- Spring Concert - March 17 (Postponed)
- ACAMT All County - March 20 to 21 (Canceled)
- Broome All County - March 20 to 21 (Canceled)
- Mock Trial Team Events (Postponed Indefinitely)
- NHS Musical (Postponed)
- Musical Trip to NYC (Canceled)
The Norwich City School District will close on Monday, March 23 to Monday, April 13.
