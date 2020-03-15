Otsego County declares state of emergency, closes schools

(WBNG) -- Otsego County Board Chairman, David Bliss declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

The state of emergency is effective immediately and will be in effect for 30 days. There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, but it is put in place to protect the community.

In a press release, Bliss says they have formed a task force to deal with the pandemic to monitor the changes with the coronavirus.

To learn more, visit the websites of Otsego County, New York State and Federal Health Departments for updates. You may also call the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at (888) 364-3065 or call the Bassett Hospital hotline at (607) 547-5555 if you have immediate health concerns.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.