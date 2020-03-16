5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) --Police say five people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a gas station in Springfield, Missouri.

Police Chief Paul Williams said Monday morning the dead include a Springfield police officer, three citizens and the gunman.

Williams said police began receiving reports of someone firing shots from a car late Sunday.

The car eventually crashed into a Kum & Go gas station and convenience store.

Williams said the gunman entered the store and began shooting. Two officers who arrived first were shot as they entered the store.

One died and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries. Other officers who entered the store found three people and the gunman dead.