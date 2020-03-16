A beautiful day

MONDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 46 (44-50) Wind S 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-.15” rain, 0-T” snow 40% Low 34 (30-36) Wind S becoming SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-.15” rain, 0-T” snow 40% High 50 (46-52) Wind SW becoming W 10-20 mph

High pressure will give us early sunshine Monday. As another cold front approaches, we'll have increasing clouds. Mixed precipitation will move in later tonight.

This front will give us mixed showers Tuesday, followed by quieter weather Wednesday. A warm front will move in from the south Thursday. This will give us clouds and showers, it will also bring some milder temperatures. Rain and showers, along with the mild weather will continue Friday before the cold front comes through.

We'll have early clouds and showers Saturday, but as high pressure moves in, we'll have increasing sunshine. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Sunday.

