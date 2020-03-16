A different perspective: 12 News catches up with Italian native on coronavirus lockdown

(WBNG) -- 12 News's Anne Sparaco video chatted with her friend from Italy to get a closer look at the efforts there to fight the coronavirus.

Tiziana Uliano is currently a part of the nationwide lockdown in Campobasso, Italy. She's been in her home since March 5 when the lockdown occurred and is urging people in other countries to learn from what's happening in her country and take this threat seriously.

Uliano says she consistently watches her local news outlets and sees hospitals are struggling to keep up with the number of patients.

"People in the beds and corridors just waiting to be treated," said Uliano. "People do need to see what's happening and hopefully that helps to increase people awareness."

Uliano says people are only allowed to leave their homes if they need to get food from the grocery store or if they need medicine from their pharmacy. While it is a heartbreaking time in Italy and around the world, she says they are trying to keep their spirits high.

She says people are singing and cheering from their balconies in their towns to speak to others who are also on lockdown. In addition, they have a phrase going around that says, "andra tutto bene," which means in English that everything is going to be fine.

"Everyone needs to be repeating it every day because it will be fine," said Uliano.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy have risen to more than 2,000 with hundreds dying within one single day.