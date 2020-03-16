Binghamton Police investigating armed robbery at Speedway

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Authorities in Binghamton are investigating an armed robbery at Speedway.

The Binghamton Police Department says around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a subject displayed "what appeared" to be a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk at the Speedway's Main Street location.

Police say the subject was last seen heading east behind the Family Dollar at 56 Main Street. They say the subject fled on foot.

The department says anyone with information regarding the robbery should contact the Binghamton Police Department.

PHOTO CREDIT: Binghamton Police Department