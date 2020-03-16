Binghamton Police to BU students: Do not gather
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department will be cracking down on large gatherings in accordance with the mandates set in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday morning.
In a Facebook post addressed to Binghamton University students, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph T. Zikuski says the department will enforce applicable state and local ordinances put on social gatherings.
On Monday morning, Governor Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of over 50 people.
The police department says it discourages all campus fraternities, sororities and other college groups from organizing.
