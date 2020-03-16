Binghamton Police to BU students: Do not gather

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department will be cracking down on large gatherings in accordance with the mandates set in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday morning.

In a Facebook post addressed to Binghamton University students, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph T. Zikuski says the department will enforce applicable state and local ordinances put on social gatherings.

On Monday morning, Governor Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of over 50 people.

March 16, 2020 A message to the Binghamton University student community. The City of Binghamton Police Department... Posted by Binghamton Police Department on Monday, March 16, 2020

The police department says it discourages all campus fraternities, sororities and other college groups from organizing.

