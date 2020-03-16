Cat rescued weeks after Binghamton house fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Last month, flames broke out at a building on Charlotte Street in Binghamton, making it uninhabitable.

After the fire, a cat who lived at the home went missing.

That's when David Gaska, an animal cruelty investigator with the Broome County Humane Society, got a call from a tenant who left a cat behind.

Gaska stepped into action right away and went to go look.

"I didn't see the cat, and it was kind of discouraging because I was kind of hoping we would get it," he said.

It wasn't until weeks later, his phone rang again.

"I got a phone call from the owner who said that they saw the cat here and please save it. But he was too sick and said couldn't take it so he just begged us to save it," said Gaska.

That's when he went back to the house.

"I got a cat trap and I set the trap and I came back later that day but the cat wasn't there," said Gaska.

No luck.

That is, until one day last week. Gaska picked up his daughter from school, determined.

"Then he said, 'how about, let's go see if we catch the cat.' And then we went there and he was carrying me because I didn't want to get hurt, and then we caught the cat," said his daughter, Gianna.

A father-daughter duo to the rescue. All Gaska needed was perseverance and his partner.

"It's so awesome having her and having her look up to me like this. I'm so proud to be doing this just for them, just for my kids," said Gaska.

A 'purr-fect' ending for the owners, and for those who stepped in.

The cat was brought to the Humane Society where she was named Ember, and will be adoptable.