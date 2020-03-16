Children can eat free while off of school, find out when, where

(WBNG) -- Local officials are making sure no children go hungry while thousands across the Southern Tier are off of school due to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, local government and Broome-Tioga BOCES officials said any child under the age of 18 can pick up a free breakfast and lunch during the week from one of 39 locations across both counties.

Broome-Tioga BOCES

At Jennie F. Snapp Middle School in Endicott, Principal Timothy Lowie called the setup on the first day, a well-oiled machine.

Working with his families during this difficult time, he said, "we're doing everything that we can to help."

Stopping at multiple locations throughout the day, Broome-Tioga BOCES Senior Food Service Director Mark Bordeau agreed with Lowie saying so far the process has been smooth sailing.

"Some are doing busier than others," he added.

He said staff provide not just food, but something more

"They're family, we love them and we want to take care of them," he says.



