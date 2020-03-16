City of Binghamton declares local state of emergency amid COVID19 concerns

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The city of Binghamton will restrict public entry to its city hall and direct citizens to access city services from home.

The measure follows Binghamton Mayor Rich David's declaration of a local state of emergency Monday.

Mayor David says the measures will be in place until at least March 27.

The following is list of protocols provided by the mayor's office:

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all City Hall administrative offices will be closed to the public. Offices will remain staffed to provide services via phone, e-mail and mail. An FAQ detailing access to services is available on the City’s website.

Binghamton Police and Fire Departments will operate normally, but with special precautions in suspected COVID-19 contact situations. In the event of an emergency, residents should dial 9-1-1 or visit Binghamton Police Headquarters or any City Fire Department.

Beginning March 17, the First Ward Senior Center at 226 Clinton St. will be operating as a meal pick-up only location, in coordination with the Broome County Office for Aging.

Beginning March 17, Lee Barta Community Center at 108 Liberty St. will be closed to the public.

All public meetings at City Hall, until March 27, will be strictly limited to members of those bodies, critical City staff and those with specific business before the body.

Youth baseball and softball activities are suspended until April 6, as recommended by Little League International.

Permitted City events are being reviewed, many have been cancelled or postponed.

The City is temporarily suspending water shutoffs for nonpayment, as handwashing is a top strategy to limit the COVID-19 spread.

Residents can submit requests for service or report issues through the City’s website www.binghamton-ny.gov/request-service or by downloading the free City of Binghamton mobile app. The app is available for download by searching “City of Binghamton” on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Starting Monday, an outside contractor is cleaning and sanitizing all touch points throughout City Hall, such as door handles, light switches, elevator buttons, chairs, tables, counters and more.

City employees have been reminded to clean hands often, practice social distancing, stay home if they don’t feel well or have come in contact with someone who is sick and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines related to COVID-19.

Employers across the City are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and institute work-from-home protocols when possible.

Mayor David says the Binghamton police and fire departments along with the Code Enforcement Department will enforce these rules.

The mayor also said City Hall is not closed and services are not being eliminated.

Binghamton officials say the city will ban gatherings of 50 people, close restaurants and bars dine-in services and close theaters, gyms and casinos by 8 p.m. Monday night per Governor Cuomo.

