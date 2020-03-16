COVID19: Broome County Executive signs executive orders on coronavirus response

12:07 P.M. UPDATE:

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar signed two executives orders Monday morning in relation to the counties response to the coronavirus.

The first executive order mandates that all mass gatherings of over 50 people are prohibited.

The county executives' office says this includes: conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other assemblies.

This order does not apply to the day-to-day operations of schools, "institutes of higher learning" and businesses, Garnar's office says.

The second executive order directs daycare facilities in the county to open new slots for children of "essential employees.

Garner's office says essential employees are those with responsibilities that deal with the public's health, safety and welfare.

