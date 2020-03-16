‘Everybody comes together’: private restaurants help out public’s children in time of need

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As schools remain closed and thousands of kids are left without a school lunch they may depend on, it's not just local districts making sure no child is left hungry.

Michaelangelo's, along with Cortese Italian Restaurant and a dozen or so other restaurants have teamed up to help out families in their time of need. The Italian restaurant and pizzeria is providing one free slice of cheese pizza and an apple juice to any school age child who comes in between 11 and 1 Monday through Friday.

The owner of Michaelangelo's, Michael Hadlick, says he's experienced hardship before, and wants to help out any way he can. He says providing a slice is more than just a lunch for these families.

"Parents that maybe rely on school lunch programs and also are going to be maybe trapped with their kids for a whole month, maybe get them out, grab a slice and go back home," Hadlick said Monday.

The service is available for takeout only and the school age child receiving the meal must be present.

As of right now schools are closed for a month throughout Broome County and for most of the surrounding area, and so many restaurant owners like Hadlick are happy to help out however they can.

Both Michaelangelo's and Cortese told 12 News they will remain open for takeout and delivery.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.