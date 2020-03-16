Gov. Cuomo to mandate closures of restaurants, theaters, etc. beginning Monday evening

(WBNG) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more restrictions on public gatherings Monday morning amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, restaurants and bars will close for on premise service and move to take-out services only.

Additionally, theaters, gyms and casinos will be temporarily closed beginning 8 p.m. March 16.

Lastly, crowd capacity for social gatherings will be limited to 50 people. Effective 8 p.m. March 16.

Cuomo says this move will help impede the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement came alongside the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut. Those states will take identical measures.

The closures will be in effect until further notice.

