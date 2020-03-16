Nimmonsburg UMC Celebrates 100 Years

(WBNG) -- Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church will celebrate their 100th anniversary this weekend.

The actual anniversary date is Saturday, March 21st, but they will hold a re-dedication service the following day on March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend, David Kofahl, Binghamton District Superintendent, will be preaching. They will also hold another anniversary celebration on June 21st with a Sunday worship at 10:00 a.m., an open house to follow, and a service of celebration and Thanksgiving at 1:30 p.m.

The church also plans to hold a block party on September 19th at 10:00 a.m. at Nimmonsburg UMC with food, music, and fellowship.

For more information, visit their website or contact them via phone at 607-724-5421 or email at churchofficenumc@gmail.com.