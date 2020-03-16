 Skip to Content

No injuries following car crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)- A car crashed into a tree late Sunday night, causing damage to a car.

Around 11:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a car that crashed into a tree near 173 Burbank Avenue.

When 12 News crews arrived at the scene they saw that the front bumper of the car came off, causing minor damage to the car.

According to Johnson City Police no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

