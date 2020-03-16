Pennsylvania Governor to close dine in services at restaurants and bars in some counties

(WBNG)- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered to close all restaurants and bars dine-in facilities starting Monday, in certain counties in the state.

The counties included in this closure are Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery. The closure will last fourteen days in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure will have businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars will be temporarily prohibited.

In a press release Governor Wolf stated,

“Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily,” Gov. Wolf said. “I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step.”

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said,

“Social distancing is essential as more Pennsylvanians are testing positive for COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “By taking these steps now, we can protect public health and slow the spread of this virus.”

Businesses that do not adhere to this order could face enforcement actions.

For more on the coronavirus, click here.