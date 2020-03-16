Report: Former NY Rep. Richard L. Hanna dies at 69

(WBNG) -- According to a Syracuse website, former New York Representative Richard L. Hanna has passed away at age 69.

Hanna lost his battle with cancer.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Congressman Anthony Brindisi said the following about the passing of Hanna.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Richard Hanna, a personal friend and professional mentor. The Congressman was a giant of upstate New York, a public servant who ‘talked the talk’ and ‘walked the walk’ in his bipartisan service to this community. He put people before politics, our hometown above all else, and he led with true heart. Our community is better for his service and he will be dearly missed. Erica and I send our deepest condolences to Richard’s wife, Kim, their children, and the entire Hanna family during this difficult time.”

Hanna served in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.