Schools and bars shut as virus deaths tick up in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) --New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including canceling schools and extinguishing most nightlife in New York City.

Multiple school systems announced they would be shutting down.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's 1.1 million pupil system would halt classes until at least April 20.

The number of fatalities in the state caused by the virus leaped to at least six, according to officials.

The victims announced Sunday included two people in their 70's who had substantial health problems besides the virus and two people in their 50's, also with health problems.

