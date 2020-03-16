Schutzhund, a sport for dogs

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Schutzhund is a sport for dogs that gauges a courage and willingness to protect a handler. The first step of their training is to learn the three phases of the sport.

"Tracking, which is following human scent, obedience which is working with the handler and then protection training," said Rebecca Letson who works for the Schutzengel Working Dog Club.

Rebecca Letsen has been involved in the sport for over 20 years and now works with the Schutzengel Working Dog Club which helps to train dogs of all experience levels.

"As the sport progressed it became a point system so people do compete and the judges will watch the dogs work and will base point values off the performance," said Letson.

Yoda, a 2 year old German Sheppard, has been training literally his entire life.

"He's always been good, we pinpoint the beginning introduction to the little things," said Yoda's handler Melody Uhrinec.

Uhrinec been training her four legged friend for quite some time now and she says he is well on his way to competitive competitions.

"Oh I love it, he's wonderful, he's a good dog, I love watching him work I love watching him track, you can hear his nose working," said Uhrinec.

Each phase of the sport is taught differently and Sunday's training was protection.

"The bad guys technically runs away and they go to chase and grab them and stop them," said Uhrinec.

When it comes time for competition you bring in all three phases at once and hope to impress the judges.

"It's a sport our dogs live with us, they are our pets, they have to get along in different environments," said Uhrinec.

A sport that can take you and man's best friend all across the world.

