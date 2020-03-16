Some bouts of rain expected this week

Tonight: Cloudy. 60% chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy. Wind: SE 7-12G25 Low: 31-35

Tuesday: 30% chance of a shower or two in the morning. Lots of dry time. Wind: SW 5-10G15 High: 42-47

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10G15 Low: 22-27

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and some rain, and possibly even some snow, develops. Overnight lows stay in the low to mid 30s.

The best chance of some rain showers will be early in the day Tuesday through around midday. We anticipate long dry periods. Highs climb into the mid 40s. Clearing is expected to develop overnight with lows in the 20s.

Clouds increase again Wednesday but we stay dry with highs near 50. Precipitation arrives, again, overnight. There will be rain showers and possibly some snow or freezing rain/sleet. Lows stay in the mid 30s. Thursday stays mild with a high near 55. The chance of showers is around 30% early in the day. Long dry periods are expected through the day. Spring arrives at 11:49pm Thursday night.

Friday will likely be the warmest day we've seen. It will come with a 40% chance of some rain but highs climb well into the 60s. 70 can not be ruled out!



Saturday turns much colder with highs in the 30s under a sun and cloud mix. More sun is on tap Sunday and highs get back to around 40.