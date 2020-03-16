Village elections delayed until April 28 due to COVID19 fears

(WBNG) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order to delays all village elections amid concerns of the coronavirus.

The village elections are delayed until April 28. The same date as the New York Primary.

"Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus," Governor Cuomo said in a press release sent to 12 News.

"Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.," the governor said.

The announcement follows the governor's mandate to close restaurants dine-ins, bars, theaters and more at 8 p.m. Monday.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.