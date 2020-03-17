‘A serious time in our city’s history’: Binghamton mayor issues nightly curfew

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David has issued a mandatory curfew amid fears over the coronavirus.

The call for a curfew follows the mayor's declaration of a local state of emergency Monday.

Mayor David says the curfew has been put in place following Broome County Executive Jason Garnar's announcement that there is one confirmed case of the virus in Broome County.

The mayor says the measure is necessary to slow the spread of the virus and keep the community "as safe as possible."

The curfew mandates that all residents remain in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"This curfew is a serious measure but we are at a serious time in our City’s history," Mayor David said in a statement sent to 12 News. "The time to enact proactive policies that will help save lives is now. Each of us must do our part."

Mayor David has asked Binghamton University to avoid parties.

On Monday, in a letter addressed to Binghamton University students, the Binghamton Police Department said it would be cracking down on large-student gatherings.

The mayor says he encourages all to practice social distancing.

