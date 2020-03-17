Authorities: Officer shoots man who stabbed him in neck

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in central New York shot a man who stabbed him in the neck.

The Syracuse Post-Standard reports officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into an apartment building in Syracuse on Sunday evening.

A police spokesman says the man stabbed one of the officers in the neck with a knife.

The officer fired his gun and struck the man three times in his abdomen.

It is unclear whether the officer was stabbed or fired his gun first.

The man who was shot was in critical condition Sunday night. The officer is expected to survive.