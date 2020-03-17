Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to give update on COVID19 Tuesday

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus.

Garnar is expected to speak at 3 p.m. from the Emergency Operation Center.

The county executive is expected to be joined by the Broome County Director of Public Health, Director of Emergency Services and leaders of UHS and Lourdes hospitals.

The news conference will be live streamed on 12 News' Facebook page.

