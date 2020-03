ENDWELL (WBNG) -- State Police responded to a car crashed into a ditch near the area of 17-C and the Hooper Road ramp.

It is unclear as to how the crash happened, or if there were any injuries. A 12 News crew on scene saw a person taken away in an ambulance.

The car has since been towed from the scene and the ramp is open again. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for further updates.