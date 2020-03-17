Dollar General Stores to dedicate first hour for senior citizens amidst coronavirus outbreak

(WBNG)- Starting on Tuesday March 17, all Dollar General stores will be dedicating the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers.

In a press release, the stores announced that they will dedicate the first hour for the shopping needs of senior customers who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

CEO Todd Vasos stated,

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

Dollar General says that, customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around the window of time.

All stores will plan to close one hour earlier than normal in order for workers to clean and restock-shelves.