Dry days but when could some isolated ice develop?

Tonight: Cloudy early with some clearing overnight. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 24-31

Wednesday: Clouds increase. Wind: SE 5-10 High: 43-48

Wednesday Night: Rain likely. Wintry mix of rain or freezing rain possible in the Catskills. Isolated rumble of thunder possible. Wind: SE 7-14 Low: 32-37

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds slowly decrease tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Clouds increase again Wednesday but we stay dry with highs ranging in the 40s to low 50s. A southeast wind direction will keep some cooler air in place southeast, so lower to mid 40s are likely there. Should winds be more southerly, temps would be more universal in the upper 40s to low 50s. Precipitation arrives overnight. There will be rain showers and possibly some isolated freezing rain in the Catskills. Lows range in the low to mid 30s.



Thursday sis a tough call temperature wise. Winds are expected to be southeast and we think highs will only climb into the 40s. If winds are more southerly, temps may need to be adjusted upward again. The chance of showers is around 30% early in the day. Long dry periods are expected through the day. Spring arrives at 11:49pm Thursday night and so does rain. The chance of rain is 90% overnight.

Friday will likely be the warmest day we've seen in awhile. It will come with a 40% chance of some rain but highs climb well into the 60s. 70 can not be ruled out!



Saturday turns much colder with highs in the 30s under a sun and cloud mix. More sun is on tap Sunday and highs get back to around 40. Next Monday and Tuesday brings a few showers back into the forecast.