TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-.10” rain, 0” snow 30% High 48 (44-50) Wind SW becoming NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 26 (24-28) Wind NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48 (46-50) Wind NW becoming S 3-8 mph

A cold front, along with a low to our south, will give us mixed showers Tuesday, mainly early in the day. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

High pressure will give us quieter weather Wednesday, but our active weather will continue. We'll have increasing clouds Wednesday night with rain showers mixing with snow showers. This is because of a low and associated warm front. This will give us clouds and showers, it will also bring some milder temperatures Thursday. Rain and showers, along with the mild weather will continue Friday before the cold front comes through.

We'll have early clouds and showers Saturday, but as high pressure moves in, we'll have increasing sunshine. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Sunday into Monday.

