Eli Lanfear – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) - After Chenango Valley swimmer Eli Lanfear won a state championship in the 100 freestyle and helped three relay teams finish top three in the state, he is our 12 Sports Athlete of the Week!

"We had been talking about our goals and what we expected, just everything about states for the past year now," said Chenango Valley junior Eli Lanfear.

Expectations and goals turned into reality for the Chenango Valley swim team. After winning eleven of 12 events at the Section IV championships the Warriors went to states and did much of the same finishing second in the state.

"Even the people who aren't up there on the podium, they're putting in a lot of work and they really care and we're just a big family you know."

The team is led by Lanfear, who became a state champion in 100 freestyle.

"It doesn't really process, it takes the whole weekend to think about it and absorb it, yeah it's kind of crazy."

Lanfear didn't begin his swim career until the seventh grade.

"I got cut from the basketball team and my mom swam so I tried swimming because of a couple of my friends did it," said Lanfear.

Everything happens for a reason and the junior then found his calling and helped put the Chenango Valley swim team on the map.

"I love swimming and I love coming to practice everyday, I don't see a better thing to do than come."

Lanfear also helped three relay teams finish top three in state. Just another accomplishment to add to a growing list.

"It's the best feeling winning a race you knew was going to be close, it's the most adrenaline rush you will ever experience," said Lanfear.

So keep an eye out for Lanfear, as he continues to make a splash in the Chenango Valley record books.

