Governor orders COVID-19 shutdown across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) --Gov. Tom Wolf has extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Wolf had already called for nonessential government offices to close and nonessential business activity to end in four heavily populated southeastern Pennsylvania counties.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court gave local judges the ability to shut down county courthouses as needed and the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges will no longer take cash or credit cards.

Cases confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health have exceeded 79, as of Monday.

The majority of confirmed cases have been in southeastern Pennsylvania.

