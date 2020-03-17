Heavy police presence in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A heavy police presence is surrounding the area of Badger Avenue and Main Street in Endicott.

New York State Police, Endicott Police, and the Broome County Sheriff's Office are all on a scene along Badger Avenue. The police presence has been there since around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Our 12 News crew on the scene says there is police tape around the street. Authorities would not release any information on what is happening or if the public is in any danger.

