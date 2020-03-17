How you can help Johnson City Police raise money in support of autism awareness

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- April is just a few weeks away marking the start of Autism Awareness Month.

In support, the Johnson City Police Department is launching its autism awareness t-shirt fundraiser for the third year.

"First it started as a thing on Facebook with New Rochelle police department as a campaign for autism awareness and we wanted to do something that kept all the proceeds here locally, so we started this campaign," said JCPD patrolman Joshua Bilek.

Shirts are $15 each with money going toward Alive With Autism, an organization right here in Broome County.

"Three or four hundred t-shirts is a pretty big profit that we can give to those guys," said Bilek.

It's a two-fold campaign. Not only does it raise money, it also raises awareness within the community and the department.

"There's a statistic that says one out of 59 children will be diagnosed with autism. There's newer statistics that say that's going to be high as one in forty. So it's not a chance of it we're going to assist people with autism, it's when. So for us to bring that recognition to our officers and understand there might be something a little different, that's huge for us," said Bilek.

All to support a cause that hits close to home for many, and one that is being addressed in our own backyard.

"We're a 40 man department, we have three or four people who have autistic family members, myself included," said Bilek. "The biggest thing I want people to take away from this is that if they have loved ones with autism, to know that the police department is training their guys, they're taking a step to be there to help and they don't have to be afraid to call us and we'll be there and know there might be special circumstances that we have to take into consideration."

You can place an order until April 4 by clicking here.

Shirts can be shipped to you directly through CK Prints or can be picked up at the Johnson City Police Department on April 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.