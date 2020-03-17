Keep in shape while you’re kept at home

(WBNG) -- Tuesday was the first day gyms have been closed in New York as statewide precautions take effect to protect people from coronavirus, but experts say no gym is no excuse not to get a good workout in.

If you're someone who doesn't have a ton of gym equipment at home, don't worry. Experts say what's most important is how you workout, not what you workout with.

12 News spoke to two different local gyms, KW Fitness and Taylor Lee Fit, both of whom said they are exploring options to offer fitness classes online.

This is because gyms were some of the businesses closed by Governor Andrew Cuomo to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. While not ideal, gym owners said this isn't going to be a problem for them, as plans are in place to get them through this time.

One owner said the type of activities for your workout may vary.

"Jumping is really good to get your heart rate up, so plyometrics are like jump squats, burpees. Everyone's favorite is a burpee, I'm sure a lot of people are going to be doing those at home," said Taylor Austin, owner of Taylor Lee Fit.

"They burn calories fast, so anything that you can do fast and very effective at burns calories without much weight, cause you're limited," she says.

Austin said for her clients, she will be putting a daily workout on Facebook and Instagram so they can stay up to date and stay in shape.