Kevin Durant, three other Nets test positive for coronavirus

BROOKLYN (WBNG) -- Four Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for coronavirus, including Kevin Durant.

The Nets did not identify the other players who tested positive, but said the four are isolated and under medical care from team physicians. The Nets reported only one player was experiencing symptoms.

The Nets played the Lakers before the season was suspended. Upon the news, the Lakers will be tested and will self-quarantine for 14 days.

As for the rest of the NBA, Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and Christian Wood of the the Detroit Pistons have tested positive for coronavirus.

