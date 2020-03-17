Last US state without virus confirms 1st case

(AP) -- The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500.

The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems.

More than 80,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday night said the state has reported its first positive case of the new coronavirus, meaning that all 50 states have now confirmed cases.

Justice said the confirmed case is in the state's Eastern Panhandle, an area close to Washington, D.C. He did not immediately disclose the county where the illness occurred.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.