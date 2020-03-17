Officials: Case of coronavirus confirmed in Broome County

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) – County officials confirmed there is one case of the coronavirus in Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar made the announcement alongside Broome County Director of Public Health Rebecca Kaufman, the Director of Emergency Services and leaders of UHS and Wilson hospitals.

Officials say there are 70 pending tests in the UHS hospital system.

On Monday, Garner signed two executive orders in relation to the county's response to the coronavirus.

The first is a ban on gatherings of over 50 people and the second directs daycare facilities in the county to open new slots for children of “essential employees.”

More details will be released as information becomes available.